‘It is inconceivable to live a life without memories.’

My home’s decor has been defined as shabby chic, meaning that the furniture and furnishings were picked for their age and evidence of wear and tear.

To provide the illusion of an antique, new products are occasionally damaged.

That’s how my house has been described by television firms over the years.

That doesn’t bother me in the least… I believe?

It’s a combination, to be sure, but it works for me.

What they don’t realize is that each of my belongings has a particular narrative to tell, and living without memories is impossible.

I’m sure you can all think of something in your house right now that you can relate to what I’m talking about.

So, this week, I’d want to share with you some personal artifacts and the story behind them – they’re simply simple things.

I saw a stone pillar about 3 feet high on my balcony between the fountain and pond (I live in a penthouse and don’t have a garden).

This is a view from the Shakespeare Theatre’s roof, which I hosted for a few years.

When this gorgeous building was burning down a few years ago, I received a phone call from the fire department in the early hours of the morning.

I knew all the firemen since they used to come to this fantastic spot.

They were well aware of how much I adored it.

I stood there in awe as it burned to the ground.

I came across this piece in the rubble and knew it would be perfect for my home as a memento of this historic structure.

I’m saddened by the loss of this lovely theatre when I consider its history and stories.

On the other balcony, I have a bronze weather dial on a center stand that was given to me for my 50th birthday by a group of close friends.

At Ruperts Club in Birkenhead, I threw a party.

At the time, I was a director, and people came from all over the world to celebrate my birthday, which I will never forget.

As many people smoked in those days, I retained my mother’s table lighter and ashtray.

I set aside some of my allowance to purchase the onyx lighter and marble ashtray.

