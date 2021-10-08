It is against the law in California to remove a condom without permission.

After Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Thursday, California became the first US state to criminalize “stealthing,” or removing a condom without permission during intercourse.

The new legislation modifies the state’s civil code by include the act under the civil definition of sexual battery. As a result, victims have the right to sue perpetrators for damages, including punitive penalties.

It makes it illegal to take condoms out of a woman’s mouth without her agreement.

After a Yale University study that year found that acts of stealth were increasing against both women and gay men, Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia attempted to make it a criminal in 2017.

It might already be regarded a misdemeanor sexual battery, according to legislative analysts, albeit it is rarely prosecuted due to the difficulty in showing that a perpetrator behaved willfully rather than accidentally.

The law was endorsed by the Erotic Service Providers Legal Educational Research Project, which claimed that it would empower sex workers to sue clients who removed condoms.

New York and Wisconsin legislators have sponsored similar measures in the past.

“This is the first law of its sort in the country,” Ms Garcia said, “but I urge other states to follow California’s lead and make it plain that stealth is not only immoral but criminal.”

Mr. Newsom also signed a second Garcia bill, which treats rape of a spouse the same as rape of a non-spouse, eliminating a rape statute exemption for victims who are married to the perpetrator.

“Rape is rape,” she stated emphatically. “And a marriage license isn’t an excuse for committing one of society’s most heinous and heinous crimes.” The exception can be traced back to a time when wives were required to “obey” their husbands. California was one of only 11 states that made a distinction between spousal rape and other types of sexual assault.