‘It is a fact.’ – Liverpool’s summer ‘gamble’ has prompted Robbie Fowler to issue a warning.

Robbie Fowler, a former Liverpool forward, believes Jurgen Klopp’s team is not a “Dad’s Army” and has warned fans not to dismiss his former club.

Liverpool finished 17 points behind Manchester City last season and were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

The Reds secured third place and Champions League football for next season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the Premier League season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

And Fowler has cautioned Liverpool’s Premier League rivals that Klopp’s team has much to prove next season, explaining why there was no big clear-out this summer.

“The spectacle of Liverpool straining every sinew just to finish in the top four last season has led to suspicions that Jurgen Klopp may now be ruling over a spent force,” he wrote in his Sunday Mirror column after winning the Champions League and Premier League.

“And I believe it is fair to say that the team that has showed such endurance and unity under Klopp will have to face a number of issues heading into the upcoming campaign.

“After all, Liverpool finished 17 points behind the league leaders last season and were eliminated from Europe by a Real Madrid side that was far from vintage.

“Scratching beneath the surface appears to give Klopp’s opponents even more reason to hope. Jordan Henderson, the club’s captain, is 31 years old and apparently dissatisfied with the club’s offer of a new deal.

“Virgil van Dijk is 30, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Xherdan Shaqiri are all 29, and – like Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Fabinho – they’re all under contract until the summer of 2023.

“However, my advice to the rest of the Premier League is that you do it at your peril if you write off this Liverpool team.

“What gives is the reality that Liverpool’s players still have something to prove — both as a club and as individuals.”

“The summary comes to an end.”