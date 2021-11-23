‘It Gives Me Solace,’ Elon Musk says of sending half of his tweets from the toilet.

Elon Musk has stated that he is never happier than when communicating without spending a dime. He may have spent billions pursuing his dream of exploring space, but he has stated that he is never happier than when communicating without spending a penny.

The world’s wealthiest billionaire, with an eye on Mars, may have entered the region of ‘too much information’ by exposing where he discusses some of his views.

“At least 50% of my tweets were created on a porcelain throne,” the SpaceX and Tesla creator wrote on Monday as he reverted back to basics, implying that he prefers a quiet space to share his public ideas.

In a follow-up, he stated, “It offers me solace.”