‘It feels like we’re part of something good,’ say 30 young farmers from across the United Kingdom who have gathered for a good cause.

A 500-acre mixed beef, sheep, and arable farm tucked away in the Staffordshire hills has belonged to Richard Hopley and his family for the past 35 years. Richard is happy to supply Lidl with top-quality beef and lamb from their grass-fed cows and sheep, which are inspected annually by Red Tractor to ensure good farming standards.

And he understands that Lidl’s devotion to top-quality goods will help him maintain his own high standards.

Richard says, “We’re on the same page — I feel that Lidl understands my farming company.” “The company is very interested in how the produce is cultivated, and it has received positive input on what it wants to see in the products it sells.

“We both desire high-quality products, and Lidl is committed to supporting British food raised to the highest standards.”

But, in addition to its commitment to quality, Lidl also helps young farmers across the UK and has pledged to invest £15 billion in British food and agriculture over the next five years. It is working with 30 young beef and dairy farmers across the UK to establish sustainable companies, with a special focus on minimizing the effects of climate change, through its Grassroots Dairy Partnership. For example, decreasing the usage of plastic across Lidl’s dairy offering is a significant priority.

Richard comments, “I enjoy the fact that we’ve gotten a group of young farmers together.” “It allows us to observe how other people work and to have a better understanding of diverse working styles. It makes us feel like we’re a part of something positive.”

Lidl’s beef is of high quality because of the attention Richard and his other suppliers provide to their cows.

Richard works alongside his father, Roger, on his farm, which has been in his family for three generations. He also hopes that Matthew, his small son, will follow in his footsteps. Richard is convinced that by keeping his farm in the family, he would be able to maintain the high farming standards he has always maintained.

“Any cows kept on the farm throughout the winter are bedded on straw grown on the property. As a result, we can preserve warm bedding for them,” Richard explains.

“The straw is utilized as fertilizer after the winter.”

“The summary comes to an end.”