Issues from the Met Office This weekend, Liverpool is under a 14-hour thunderstorm warning.

This weekend, the Met Office has issued a 14-hour weather warning for thunderstorms in Liverpool.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect starting at 10 a.m. on Friday and will last until midnight.

It extends across most of the United Kingdom, including Merseyside, Manchester, and Newcastle.

“There is a slight danger that houses and businesses might be inundated swiftly, with floodwater damage to some buildings,” according to the Met Office weather alert.

“Splash and abrupt flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and possibly road closures,” says the National Weather Service.

“There is a potential that train and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning strikes.”

Sunny intervals and cloud are anticipated for Liverpool this week, before rain and thunder arrive on Friday.

“Turning unsettled with widespread showers on Thursday,” says the forecast for the North West. Throughout Friday, heavy, potentially thunderous showers will persist. Saturday is expected to be a rainy day.”