Issues from the Met Office Merseyside is under a 17-hour rain warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Merseyside, indicating that more rain is on the way.

Rain, as well as thunder and lightning, pelted the region yesterday.

However, heavy rains are likely to return from 1 p.m. today, with up to 60 mm of rain possible.

Showers, typically heavy with isolated thunderstorms, may become more common across northwest England during Wednesday evening and overnight, according to the Met Office.

“Some areas could experience 15-20 mm of rain in an hour and as much as 40-60 mm over the course of six hours.”

At 6 a.m. tomorrow, the yellow weather warning will be lifted.

Spray and flooding on the roads are likely to extend travel times. Bus and train services are also likely to be impacted, with lengthier travel times. A few homes and businesses are likely to be flooded.

While heavy rains are expected to persist throughout the week, meteorologists predict that sunny periods will break up the darkness.

“Yellow warnings are in effect throughout much of the UK, away from the south, for thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next days,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington.

“However, some of the heaviest rain is predicted in Scotland, and amber warnings for thunderstorms and showers have been issued here.”