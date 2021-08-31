Israel’s watchdog blames Netanyahu for the country’s lack of preparedness in the face of new COVID waves.

According to the Associated Press, Israel’s government watchdog accused former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the country’s lack of readiness for future waves of coronavirus illnesses following the initial wave in early 2020.

According to the Associated Press, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s audit identified “failures in the process of making decisions and executing them,” as well as the government and its advisory COVID-19 cabinet failing to properly supervise Netanyahu’s choices. On March 23, the former prime minister’s 12-year reign came to an end after Israel’s fourth straight parliamentary elections.

In his assessment, Englman, who was selected by Netanyahu, stated, “This criticism is more pertinent than ever and raised severe shortcomings.” “We are currently in the fourth wave, and it is critical to address flaws as soon as possible.”

Israel set a new single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. According to the country’s Health Ministry, the latest figure was approximately 11,000 people.

The failure to impose safety limitations was discovered in Englman’s report. It further claimed that until June, three months after the pandemic began, Netanyahu’s administration failed to adequately address the pandemic’s impact on education, the economy, and social welfare.

On the campaign road, Netanyahu praised his government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. He emphasized his achievement in getting vaccines, which enabled Israel to become one of the first countries to vaccinate its citizens.

Netanyahu, who is now the leader of the opposition, has publicly chastised his successor, Naftali Bennett, for his handling of the country’s fourth wave of infections, which has rocked the country in the last month.

Bennett’s government, which is made up of a broad range of parties united in their opposition to Netanyahu, began office on June 13th.

Although Englman’s report did not analyze the new government’s conduct, he stated that its lessons should be learned.

Despite its world-leading immunization campaign earlier this year, Israel is seeing an increase in coronavirus infections. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 7,043 people since the outbreak began. Nearly 60% of the country’s 9.3 million people have gotten two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 2 million booster shots have been distributed in the last month.

