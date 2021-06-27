Israel’s new prime minister has urged young people to get the Covid vaccine.

As coronavirus case numbers have risen in recent days due to a localized epidemic of the Delta variety, Israel’s new prime minister urged the country’s youth to be vaccinated.

Naftali Bennett made his remarks at a government meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“We don’t want to put any restrictions in place, whether it’s on parties, excursions, or anything else. But, because of this, if you don’t want to be restricted, get vaccinated right now. He said, “Talk to your parents and be vaccinated.”

In response to an increase in new infections over the previous week, Israel restored a requirement that people wear face masks indoors. On Saturday, Israel’s Health Ministry reported 113 new coronavirus cases.

The government has also designated a special director in charge of controlling the country’s border crossings – with a particular focus on Israel’s largest international airport – as well as avoiding the spread of the Covid-19 and other infections, according to the prime minister.

According to Mr Bennett, the hiring of Roni Numa, a former army commander, will help the country “avoid the introduction of this virus and variants, as well as other future viruses from throughout the world into Israel.”

Many of the new cases recorded in the last week were linked to people who had recently arrived from another country.