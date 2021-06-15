Israel’s new cabinet takes office following Benjamin Netanyahu’s ouster.

Israelis awoke to a new government and a new prime minister on Monday, as Naftali Bennett won the backing of parliament and deposed long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two were due to meet later in the day for a handover meeting, but without the official ceremony that typically precedes a change of administration.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, barely adopted a new coalition government led by Bennett on Sunday, thereby ending Mr Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

The contentious former prime minister, who served in government for the longest period, will now serve as opposition leader.

Mr Bennett will serve as premier for the first two years of his term, and then foreign minister Yair Lapid, the coalition’s architect, will become prime minister.

The new government was sworn in late Sunday and immediately went to work, with ministers appointing new ministry directors.

According to Topaz Luk, a Netanyahu ally, the former prime minister will “fight this dangerous and horrible government” in his capacity as opposition leader.

“He is driven by a desire to bring down this perilous government as soon as possible,” Mr Luk said of Mr Netanyahu.

World leaders have congratulated Mr Bennett on becoming Israel’s 13th prime minister.

Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, congratulated Mr Bennett and Mr Lapid on establishing a government, writing that “this is an exciting time for the UK and Israel to continue advancing peace and prosperity for all.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was close to Mr Netanyahu, greeted Mr Bennett in a Hebrew tweet, writing that he “looks forward to meeting you and deepening our countries’ strategic relations.”

Mr Modi also expressed his “heartfelt appreciation” for Mr Netanyahu’s leadership.

Mr Lapid, Israel’s new foreign minister and alternate prime minister, spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and “discussed the US-Israel special relationship,” he tweeted.