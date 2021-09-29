Israelis are accused of attacking a Palestinian shepherd, killing his sheep, and then launching an attack on the village.

According to a local Palestinian activist, a mob of dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian shepherd in the West Bank and killed four of his sheep before storming the settlement of Mufaqara.

During the incident on Tuesday, the settlers used clubs and stones to damage automobiles and residences, according to Sami Hureini of the Associated Press.

Several people of Mufaqara were injured in the event, including Mohammed Bakr, a four-year-old boy who was hospitalized after suffering a brain injury, according to Hureini. Several of the settlers were seen with scarves wrapped around their faces and shirtless, according to footage published by an Israeli rights group.

Stones, houses, and vehicles were hurled by the attackers. In the footage, some Israeli military can be seen standing among them, but they do not appear to be attempting to stop the attack. The Israeli military remained silent on the incident, stating that it was still investigating what had occurred in the area.

B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organization, released video of the incident and a similar account. Israeli troops allegedly shot tear gas onto Palestinian homes and arrested at least one Palestinian, according to the report. An Israeli soldier can be seen assaulting a Palestinian who was filming the attack after launching a tear gas grenade at him.

The occupied West Bank, which Israel took in the 1967 war, is home to about 500,000 Jewish residents. More than 2.5 million Palestinians live in the region, which the Palestinians seek to be the center of their future state.

More extreme settlers have constructed scores of outposts in rural areas of the West Bank, in addition to the more than 120 approved settlements. The Israeli government is hesitant to remove them since doing so generally results in conflicts between settlers and security personnel. All settlements are considered unlawful and a barrier to peace by Palestinians and the international world.

The settlers who took part in the attack, according to B’Tselem, came from two nearby outposts, Avigayil and Havat Maon. A spate of settler attacks have recently occurred in the area. According to B’Tselem and other human rights organizations, Israeli troops frequently turn a blind eye to settler violence or side with them. This is a condensed version of the information.