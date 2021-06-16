Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza locations for the first time since the ceasefire.

Israeli airstrikes attacked militant sites in Gaza early on Wednesday, prompting Palestinians to send a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for the second day in a row, putting a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to the strain.

A procession of Israeli ultranationalists through occupied east Jerusalem on Tuesday sparked the latest round of unrest.

The march was viewed as a provocation by Palestinians, who launched balloons into southern Israel, setting several fires in parched countryside. Following that, Israel launched airstrikes — the first since an 11-day ceasefire on May 21 — and more balloons were launched.

According to the army, the bombings targeted sites utilized by Hamas militants for planning operations. There were no injuries reported.

“All events in the Gaza Strip are the responsibility of the Hamas terror organization, which will pay the repercussions of its actions,” the army added. It went on to say that it was ready for everything, including a restart of hostilities.

By Wednesday afternoon, masked Palestinians had launched a barrage of balloons into Israel, each loaded with fuses and blazing rags.

At a time when Egyptian mediators are seeking to secure a longer-term accord, the turmoil has presented the first test of the ceasefire.

It comes as tensions in Jerusalem have risen again, like they did before the last war, prompting Hamas rulers in Gaza to unleash a volley of missiles towards the holy city on May 10. Over 250 Palestinians were murdered in the conflict, while 13 Israelis were killed.

The escalation has also put Israel’s new government, which took office earlier this week, to the test. Several hard-line parties, as well as dovish and centrist parties, as well as the first Arab faction to ever be part of an Israeli government, make up the varied coalition.

The next Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, will face a difficult task in maintaining the fragile coalition.

Mr Bennett is a hardline Israeli nationalist who has vowed a pragmatic approach as he leads a delicate, multi-party coalition administration.

