Israel would not ‘hesitate’ to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to Defense Minister Ariel Sharon.

According to the Associated Press, Israel’s defense minister said his country will not “hesitate” to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons and accused it of being behind a recent drone attack on an oil tanker that killed two people.

On July 29, a drone strike hit the Mercer Street tanker, which was controlled by an Israeli billionaire’s corporation, off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing a Briton and a Romanian on board.

Iran has been blamed for the attack by the United States and the United Kingdom. The drone aircraft that attacked Mercer Street, according to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, was “launched from Iranian territory and sanctioned by Iranian leadership.”

Israel, according to Gantz, “has the capability to act and will not hesitate to do so.” I don’t rule out the prospect that Israel will be forced to intervene in the future to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

Gantz stated that if necessary, Israel would attack alone to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons.

During Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s first state visit to Washington, he spoke to foreign ambassadors in a briefing. Bennett was in Washington to discuss Iran with Biden administration officials. Gantz’s comments were made public by his office.

Although the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel have all blamed Iran for the drone strike, no evidence or intelligence has been provided to back up their accusations. Iran has categorically rejected any wrongdoing.

Former Israeli army leader Benny Gantz has repeatedly warned that Israel is prepared to use military force against Iran and has called for international action to stop Iranian aggression.

For years, the two countries have been embroiled in a shadow war, which has recently gained traction following a series of attacks on cargo ships.

After then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and global powers in 2018, the attacks began. The pact limited Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. President Joe Biden has stated that he is willing to rejoin the agreement, but negotiations in Vienna have come to a halt.

Israel claims that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons, while Tehran claims that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

