Israel will provide a $155 million loan to the Palestinian Authority in order to resolve residency issues for 5,000 Palestinians.

The agreement was described by Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official in charge of relations with Israel, as “a first batch on the way to completely concluding this file.”

The measures are aimed at bolstering the Palestinian Authority’s position. Gantz met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the first high-level meeting between the two parties in years the day before the announcement.

Following a complete breakdown of communication between Abbas and Israeli authorities in recent years, the increased contacts and Israeli gestures reflect a reversal in direction. The new Israeli administration has stated that it wants to support Abbas in his fight against Gaza’s dominant Hamas armed group.

Gantz was quoted as telling Israeli military media Monday that the stronger the Palestinian Authority becomes, the weaker Hamas becomes. “And the more capable it is at governing, the more secure we will be and the less we will have to do.”

The Israeli initiatives came two days after President Joe Biden encouraged Israel’s new Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to improve the lives of Palestinians during a White House meeting.

According to Gantz’s office, he informed Abbas that Israel will take new steps to help the Palestinian economy. They also discussed security concerns, according to the report, and vowed to keep in touch. It was reportedly the highest-level public meeting between the two parties since 2014.

An additional 15,000 Palestinian laborers will be granted work licenses by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, like many of his current coalition allies, is a hardliner who opposes Palestinian independence. Bennett, on the other hand, has stated that he supports the development of the Palestinian economy and the expansion of Palestinian autonomy.

