Israel is scrambling to contain an increase of Covid infections.

As it scrambles to limit the spread of the new Delta variety, Israel, a world pioneer in coronavirus immunizations, has reported its highest daily infection rate in three months.

Authorities are rushing to vaccinate youngsters, and harsher travel restrictions at the country’s principal airport are being considered.

On Wednesday, the health ministry recorded 307 new cases, the most in in three months and up from 293 cases the day before. According to reports, the health ministry expects those numbers to rise in the coming days, increasing fears that Israel is on the verge of another disaster.

Following the vaccination of 85 percent of the adult population, Israel has reopened businesses, schools, and event venues in recent months, removing practically all restrictions. It is now considered as a sort of early-warning system for other countries.

Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister, has initiated a campaign to immunize tens of thousands of youngsters by the middle of the month.

Despite the alarming trend, the number of people dying from the illness continues to decline. Only one has been reported in the last two weeks, according to the ministry.

In Israel, out of a population of 9.3 million, 5.1 million people have got the required double dose of vaccines. At least one dose has been given to another 400,000 people.

This week, Israel set a new record for the number of children vaccinated, and it reinstated a rule forcing individuals to wear masks indoors.

Mr Bennett has appointed a coronavirus commissioner for the first time to supervise arrivals at Ben Gurion International Airport, which he described as a “major national vulnerability.”

Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli interior minister, said they are prepared to close the airport if the situation worsens.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that officials are considering bringing back the “green pass” system that differentiates between vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens in access to certain venues and activities.

Israel’s government last week postponed the planned reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

Israel was initially set to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors on Thursday, after having largely closed the country. (This is a brief piece.)