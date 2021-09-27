Israel is ready to act alone to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, Israel’s prime minister urged his country’s friends to join him in a show of force against Iran, which he accused of making progress toward acquiring a nuclear weapon and warned to act alone if it did not receive assistance.

In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett avoided mentioning Israel’s long-running conflict with Palestinians, instead focusing on Iran as a global security issue.

“Iran’s nuclear program, like our tolerance, has reached a tipping point,” he warned. “Words have no effect on centrifuges spinning.”

Bennett succeeded longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June by creating a broad coalition of small and midsize parties spanning the Israeli political spectrum, following four indecisive elections in two years.

Bennett, a former high-tech businessman, chose a more traditional approach to his UN speeches, where Netanyahu was known for his flair, combativeness, and use of visual props. As he attempted to portray his country as a “lighthouse in a stormy sea” in the dangerous Middle East, his tone was measured.

However, the content of his message was virtually similar to Netanyahu’s, with a heavy focus on Iran’s archenemy.

“Anyone who cares to open their eyes can understand Iran’s great goal: it seeks to dominate the region — and it seeks to do it under a nuclear umbrella,” Bennett added.

He dubbed Iran’s incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, the “butcher of Tehran” because of his role in crushing political dissent in the past, and accused Iran of arming, supporting, and training Israel’s regional foes. He claimed that Iranian influence had wreaked havoc in countries such as Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

He said that Iran’s operations jeopardized the entire world, saying, “Every location Iran touches fails.” He cited Iran’s development of attack drones, which have been implicated for a series of attacks on Persian Gulf commerce.

Israel believes Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons development, a claim Iran disputes, and claims the international nuclear agreement negotiated with Iran in 2015 did not include sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from achieving such a capability.

Israel applauded then-President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the agreement in 2018 and has since done so. This is a condensed version of the information.