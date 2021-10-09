Isolated Elders Get Companionship Through Baruj Avram’s Pandemic-Born ‘Calls4Care’

Baruj Avram, 21, was stuck in an uncomfortable predicament at the start of the covid-19 pandemic: unable to enter his home nation of Panama due to lockdown restrictions, Avram was forced to hunker down in Miami by himself for months on end, miles away from his family. When he was left alone, Avram reflected on his own lonely condition, as well as how a large portion of the American people deals with this issue on a daily basis.

During his investigation, Avram uncovered “elder orphans,” or nursing residents who receive no visitors from the time they enter the facility until they die. Avram chose to create a platform that would make a difference in the world, helping to bring human warmth and connectivity back to the world of older citizens, after experiencing his own eight-month predicament.

Avram’s Calls4Care was founded in conjunction with Steven Manocherian, Natalie Manocherian, and Daniel Manocherian at the height of the coronavirus pandemic with this community-oriented approach in mind. Calls4Care has helped establish connections with senior citizens by phone all throughout the United States, fostering more than 2,000 relationships to date since the platform’s introduction less than a year ago, by connecting seniors and volunteers with similar interests via a streamlined interview process.

“Calls4Care saved my life,” one grateful senior stated. “I felt so isolated in my nursing home, and I was terrified when quarantine began; I didn’t know when I’d get another chance to see anyone.” Now, I get calls on a regular basis from a nice young man who enjoys my stories.” Despite the fact that nationwide vaccination campaigns have helped to reduce lockdown restrictions and allow for more open flow of visitors to nursing facilities, Avram and Calls4Care intend to keep working to prevent elder orphan isolation for years to come, improving lives one phone call at a time.