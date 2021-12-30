Isobel Steele, star of Emmerdale Liv, shares her true age, hidden talent, and soap rivalries.

Emmerdale fans have adored Isobel Steele when she first appeared as Liv Flaherty in 2016.

Liv was first introduced to the public as part of her half-brother Aaron Livesy’s (I’m A Celeb star Danny Miller) sexual abuse narrative, in which she discovered her father is a sex offender.

Isobel has received numerous nominations and awards over the years, including Best Young Actor at both the British Soap Awards and the Inside Soap Awards in 2016.

Minutes after finding a note on her car, the family’s home was petrol bombed.

Liv has been a part of some of the show’s most important issue-driven stories as the show’s first asexual character.

Her character’s drunkenness and run-ins with the law have been among them.

According to the Mirror, Emmerdale wasn’t the first time the young Salford actress appeared on camera.

Between 2008 and 2010, she starred in advertisements for Park Foods, Bernard Matthews Ltd, Iceland, and Harveys Furniture.

Isobel played Nicky in Lost in 2013 before moving on to act in British thriller Our Zoo the following year, a few years before taking on the part of unstable Liv.

Not only is she a fantastic actor, but as many of Isobel’s social media fans would know, she also enjoys music.

She even has an Instagram account dedicated to her passion for songwriting and singing.

The multi-talented star proudly shared her appearance on BBC Radio Leeds as part of the station’s ongoing BBC Music Introducing feature on her profile.

“If you missed it (as I almost did!) go back and listen to BBC radio Leeds to hear my new song ‘Homegrown,'” the singer wrote beside a photo of herself singing in front of a piano.

Isobel released her first album, Sounds from the Lounge, when she was only 18 years old.

Isobel previously stated in an interview with Inside Soap about her passion of music: “It’s just something I’ve done all my life. From a young age, I’ve loved playing the piano. I took classes and now make songs, so I though I’d share what I learned.

“My musical tastes are diverse, but Adele has always been a source of inspiration for me.”

The summary comes to an end.”