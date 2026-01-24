Islander Stephen Libby Triumphs in The Traitors, Winning BBC Show’s £95,750 Prize

Stephen Libby, a 32-year-old from the Isle of Lewis, has emerged victorious in the BBC reality show *The Traitors*, taking home half of a £95,750 prize pot after a tense final episode. The win has sparked celebrations across the Outer Hebrides, with friends, family, and local businesses rallying behind the islander.

In a dramatic conclusion, Libby and his fellow traitor, Rachel, outsmarted all of their fellow contestants, forming a pact early in the game. The two remained loyal to one another throughout, ensuring they were the final two standing at the roundtable. The pair made history by becoming the first duo of traitors to win the show together, with each taking home £47,875.

A Close-Knit Community Celebrates

Libby, who now works as a cyber security consultant in London, returned to his island roots in Stornoway ahead of the final episode’s airing. The Blue Lobster cafe, a local hotspot, shared a video online showing the cloaked Libby winking at the camera while sipping coffee. The café proudly declared their pride in Libby’s victory, noting his “impeccable style” in representing the Isle of Lewis.

Jayne Macritchie, owner of the Blue Lobster, said the island community was gripped by the drama. “We were all glued to the screen,” she told reporters. “Stephen’s family is ecstatic; it was a big moment for the island.” She also highlighted Libby’s natural honesty, noting that the show’s inherent deception would likely have conflicted with his character. “He’s just such a lovely, happy chappy. I’m sure he would have found it quite difficult,” she added.

The community’s pride in Libby extends beyond his victory. Local businesses, such as Sandwick Bay Candles, have also celebrated his success. One shop shared a picture of a candle with the phrase “there’s a traitor on this island” printed on it. Meanwhile, tour company Heb360 posted their congratulations online, remarking, “The Islands are full of surprises.”

Libby’s ethical struggle was visible throughout the series, as he wrestled with the need to deceive others. Eilidh Laing, vice-chairwoman of the HebCelt festival, said the internal moral conflict was “etched across his face” throughout the show. “He’s such a lovely guy, and that really came through. The whole community was completely behind him,” she commented. Laing also emphasized the resilience of islanders, asserting that Libby’s triumph helped challenge common stereotypes about the people of the Outer Hebrides.

Stephen’s father, Donald, an artist known for his driftwood sculptures, also found his work featured in the Blue Lobster café. The island’s close-knit community has been deeply involved in supporting Libby, and his victory has become a point of local pride that transcends the television screen.