Island Celebrates as Local Stephen Triumphs on The Traitors

Residents of Lewis, an island in the Outer Hebrides, are celebrating after one of their own, Stephen Libby, won the 2026 season of The Traitors in a tense final episode that captivated audiences nationwide. The 32-year-old from Stornoway, known locally as a “happy chappy,” triumphed alongside fellow traitor Rachel, after successfully deceiving the other contestants to secure their spot at the final table.

Libby, a cyber security consultant now residing in London, and Rachel formed a strong alliance early in the series, ensuring they outlasted their competitors. Their pact proved successful as the two remained loyal to each other throughout the game, ultimately splitting the prize pot of £95,750, with each taking home £47,875. This marks the first time two traitors have won together in the history of the show.

Community Backing for Stornoway’s Winner

While the win was a significant achievement for Libby, those who know him best say his nature made the deceptive aspect of the game particularly challenging. Jayne Macritchie, owner of Stornoway’s Blue Lobster café, described him as “such a lovely, happy chappy,” adding that he would have found the need to deceive difficult given his honest and genuine personality.

Stephen’s victory was celebrated not just by his family but the entire island community, with businesses around Lewis sharing in the excitement. The Blue Lobster café posted a video of Libby, cloaked and winking at the camera, with a message expressing pride in his win. Meanwhile, local gift shop Sandwick Bay Candles playfully added a candle with the phrase “there’s a traitor on this island” as part of their tribute.

As Libby returned home to Stornoway following the airing of the final episode, Eilidh Lang, vice-chairwoman of the HebCelt festival, reflected on the community’s support for the islander. She remarked that Libby’s internal moral conflict throughout the show was evident, and she was thrilled to see him prevail. “He’s such a lovely guy, and that really came through,” she said. “The whole community was completely behind him.”

Libby’s win serves as a testament to the resilience and loyalty of islanders, who, as Lang noted, are often underestimated. His success on The Traitors has proven them wrong, showcasing the strength of their character and the close-knit nature of their community.