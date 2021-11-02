ISIS ‘Military Training’ Requested by Ohio Man Pleads Guilty.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday that an Ohio citizen pled guilty on Friday to attempting to give material assistance to the extremist group ISIS and its Afghan-focused branch, ISIS-K.

Naser Almadaoji, a 22-year-old Beavercreek resident who was born in Iraq but grew up in the United States, pled guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. He might now face up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Almadaoji was arrested in October 2018 after booking a plane ticket to Astana, Kazakhstan. He had planned to cross the Kazakh border and then be smuggled into Afghanistan, and had apparently started making trip arrangements the month before.

Almadaoji allegedly informed a person he suspected of sympathizing with ISIS that he wanted to kill them “Expert weapons training, planning, and execution, hit-and-run, capturing high-value targets, and tactics to break into residences and escape security guards are all topics covered by weapons experts. That kind of instruction.” Almadaoji also told the person over the internet that he wants to provoke a conflict in the United States between the federal government and anti-government militia organizations. He also sought instruction on how to make a homemade automobile bomb.

Almadaoji declared his allegiance to ISIS and its leader, recording a video of himself wearing a hijab and requesting to join the group. He also said to the alleged ISIS supporter that he was “always willing” to help with “projects” in the US, which authorities assumed meant terrorist schemes.

Almadaoji also translated an ISIS paper from Arabic to English for someone he suspected to be an ISIS member, telling them that it was his responsibility to serve the organisation.

He informed the individual, “Don’t thank me…my it’s obligation.”

Almadaoji has attempted to join ISIS or one of its offshoot groups before, according to the Department of Justice. In the months leading up to his arrest, he went to the Middle East, stopping in Egypt and Jordan in February 2018.

Almadaoji is said to have traveled to the Sinai Peninsula in an attempt to join ISIS or its Sinai Peninsula branch, ISIS Wilayat Sinai. However, he was unable to join either of these organizations, and he eventually returned to the. This is a condensed version of the information.