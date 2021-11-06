Is your job on either list of the highest and lowest paid jobs in 2021?

According to recent data, business owners and lawyers earned the highest money this year, while beauticians earned the least.

According to the Office for National Statistics, chief executives earned an average of £130,734 in 2021.

Despite the economic effects of the epidemic, this increased by 7.6% from 2020, according to the Mirror.

As you might expect, the disparity between those who make the most and those who earn the least is significant.

People in certain professions received a hit since they were unable to work owing to coronavirus restrictions.

The pay difference between men and women widened this year, climbing to 15.4 percent from 14.9 percent in 2020, albeit it remains lower than 17.4 percent in 2019.

According to experts, more women than males were furloughed on reduced pay in 2021, which could explain why the gender pay gap is slightly wider.

The following is the complete list of top earners in 2021:

1) Chief executives make £130,7342; 2) Lawyers earn £92,606 on average, which is the same as in 2020.

3) Marketing and sales directors, who received packages worth roughly £85,899, a 6.6% decrease from 2020.

4) Brokers, who made an average of £83,8935; and IT and telecoms directors, who made an average of £80,624

6) Financial managers and directors made an average of £77,6697 this year. 7) Doctors earned an average of £74,588. 8) Senior police officers earned an average of £62,457 apiece.

9) Dentists earned an average of £59,669 each. 10) Train and tram operators made an average of £58,256.

Some of the lowest-paid jobs for 2021 are in businesses that were hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak’s economic effects.

1) Beauticians earned an average of £15,543 per year, down 18.4% owing to salon closures2) Play workers earned roughly £15,7803) Hairdressers earned £15,829 because to social distancing restrictions that prevented them from working.

4) In 2021, the average pay for waiters was £16,363. 5) The average pay for bartenders was £16,563.

6) Caregivers made an average of £16,6277; kitchen helpers made an average of £16,6788; leisure park attendants made an average of £16,7459; educational support assistants made an average of £17,93110; and laundry workers made an average of £18,074.