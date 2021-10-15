Is your dog a clone of you? You might win a reward if you send in your lookalike images.

Is your pet a clone of yourself? You and your dog may be eligible to win a reward if you and your dog share remarkable resemblance.

Our sister site TeamDogs is hosting an online Dog Show this week, with a different category to win each day – today’s is Lookalike.

All winners, including yesterday’s Best Trick winner Ronnie, as well as Golden Oldie winner Cherry, Waggiest Tails winner Ernie, and Most Beautiful Eyes winner Lola, will receive a rosette and a gift box, as well as the opportunity to compete in the overall Best in Show category, which will be announced on Saturday.

Visit the TeamDogs Pictures of Dogs page and upload a photo of you and your dog to be considered for today’s Lookalike award. By 3 p.m., the photo with the most likes will be declared the winner.

So far, the Dog Show has had a fantastic week, with many of you bringing in incredible recordings of your dogs’ best tricks yesterday.

We enjoyed seeing all of your lovely closest friends in a large gathering of all of our pets.

Timetable for the Dog Show

Lola has the most beautiful eyes.

Ernie has the waggingest tail.

Cherry, an oldie but a goodie

RonnieLookalike is the best trick.

Except for employees of Reach plc, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. On the scheduled day, each daily category closes at 3 p.m. To take part, you must upload a photo of your dog that is connected to the day's theme. The image with the most likes by 3 p.m. on the day will be the winner in the Most Beautiful Eyes, Goldie Oldie, and Lookalike categories. A judge will choose the winners of the Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and Best in Show categories. The decision of the judge is final. Within 7 days, winners will be contacted via email to arrange delivery of their reward. You have 48 hours from the time you get the initial email to claim your prize by replying to it and providing your mailing address. Allow 28 days from the time you respond to the email.