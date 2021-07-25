Is Vita Coco effective in keeping you hydrated in the sun? The Final Word

There are a variety of factors that cause us to become bloated, including the meal we just ate, the time of month, and, as it turns out, hot weather.

We all know that hot weather dehydrates us, and many of us have been grabbing for our water bottles this week, but dehydration is also linked to bloating.

Bloating is a fully natural process, but it can be uncomfortable at times, and that’s not necessarily something you want to go through.

Stephanie Papadakis, a certified holistic nutrition consultant and the CEO of Gut Integrity, told Bustle that dehydration “may cause our stomachs to get bloated.”

I’m not a dietician, and I’m not here to advise you what to do, but I can tell you that I’m not a fan of being dehydrated. I get weary, my skin could use a little more hydration, and I’m just plain grouchy.

I tried Vita Coco’s pressed coconut water, which I know some people drink after a workout or when they’ve had too much to drink the night before and need to rehydrate.

So, when the sun began to shatter the flags, I decided to give the coconut water a try to see whether it lived up to the hype.

Now, I realize that choosing coconut water is a bit of an irony because I’ve found coconut flavors to be a little bit overwhelming in the past.

It has a milky look and a faint coconut flavor. Personally, I found this to be a little distracting, but I believe it will appeal to those who prefer coconut flavors.

As the sun shone down, I stored mine in the fridge before trying it. It was pleasantly chilled in the summer heat, which I enjoyed.

I didn’t detect a significant difference in my hydration level, but I did feel refreshed and didn’t have any of the grumpiness that I frequently associate with dehydration.

In the summer, I’m more likely to opt for a Lucozade or a cool bottle of water to stay hydrated, though I’m not a great lover of coconut flavors.

If you like coconut, I think you’ll like this. “The summary has come to an end.”