Is Verizon down right now? Wireless Outages Have Been Reported Across the United States.

Early Monday morning, Verizon looked to be experiencing substantial connection troubles, with reports of individuals being unable to get service.

At around 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the wireless service provider began to experience serious troubles, with a spike in outages reported to website and service tracker DownDetector.

The majority of reported connection troubles, according to the website, occurred in New York and Minneapolis, however there were occurrences all around the United States.

People claimed that they couldn’t get a signal on their phones and couldn’t get online because they couldn’t get a signal.

“No mobile 4g or 3g signal Melbourne Florida,” one user stated. It just crashed, and I still can’t get webpages to load.”

“All right,” replied another. When 4g dropped, I wasn’t sure if my S9+ switched to 3g. My 4g, on the other hand, went blank, then came back, but it’s really sporadic now. I can’t even watch a YouTube video.”

