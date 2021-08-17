Is Twitter down right now? Outages On a social media platform, it was reported.

Hundreds of Twitter users have reported being unable to access the social media service, with many claiming to be unable to use the app’s functionalities.

Hundreds of reported faults with the Twitter app were detected at roughly 2:44 a.m., according to DownDetector, a website and service provider tracker.

According to the website, 52% of customers had trouble signing in to their accounts, while 35% stated they had trouble accessing it on the web rather than through the app.

Although there were concerns reported around the country, the majority of them occurred in New York City, Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

“Twitter is down?,” one irate user wrote on the social media platform. I can’t log in with the app, please.”

“Is the Twitter app down or something?” someone else wondered. I just can’t go into the app, so I’m utilizing web rn/srs [for the time being/ seriously].”