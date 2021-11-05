Is This Going To Be A Happy New Year? COVID will be eradicated in the United States by January 2022, according to a former FDA official.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb made the announcement on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday, claiming that the COVID pandemic in the United States might be gone by the time President Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.

Companies with at least 100 employees must have their staff fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or undergo regular COVID testing, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“These measures that are going to be put in place by January 4 truly are arriving on the tail end of this epidemic,” Gottlieb, who also serves on the board of COVID vaccine producer Pfizer, said on “Squawk Box.”

“After we get through this current wave of infection, this epidemic may easily be gone by January 4th, at least as far as the United States is concerned.” And this virus will be in a more endemic phase,” he continued.

In recent months, Gottlieb isn’t the only one who has prophesied the end of the pandemic.

In September, COVID vaccine maker Moderna’s Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung that he believes the pandemic would be over in a year, once vaccine production reaches a level that will secure worldwide supplies.

“As of today, in a year, I assume,” Bancel told Neue Zuercher Zeitung when asked when he thought the pandemic would be ended.

“If you look at the industry-wide development of manufacturing capacities over the past six months,” he said, “enough doses should be accessible by the middle of next year to vaccinate everyone on the planet.”

Despite the emergence of additional COVID-19 variations, Bancel is not alone in his prognosis. Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla told ABC’s “This Week” in late September that he anticipates life returning to normal by 2022.

“I agree that we should be able to return to normal life within a year.” “I don’t think this means variants won’t keep coming, and I don’t think it means we should be able to go through life without immunizations,” Bourla told the news organization.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 193.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This represents 58.2 percent of the total population of the United States.