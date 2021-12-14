Is This Another Gabby Petito Case? A teen couple has gone missing in New York City.

Two 15-year-old high school students from Long Island, New York, have been missing since going on a vacation to New York City last week, according to authorities.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, both of Manorville, planned to catch a 3:11 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan on Thursday (SCPD).

Later that evening, both teens’ parents reported them missing.

The two Eastport-South Manor High School students may have been seen together in Times Square, according to News 12 Brooklyn. They were wearing all black when they hitched a lift from school to the station on the day they were last seen.

Catalano dyed her hair black, according to a waitress at a Bubba Gump’s restaurant in Times Square who says she saw the couple.

Furthermore, despite the pair left their phones at home, Abolafia’s Google Chromebook laptop was apparently “pinged” in Manhattan near a Chinatown park.

The youngsters’ families then discovered evidence of their decision to run away together on the couple’s social media profiles.

They’re still missing in New York City, according to reports.

Although the two teenagers have roughly $1,200 in cash, they have no friends in the city.

“It’s obliterating us. It’s heartbreaking, and all we can do is hope they’re safe “Abolafia’s mother, Ann Bonasia, was reported as saying.

According to Fox News, the adolescents’ disappearance aroused the attention of the family of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a 22-year-old vlogger who vanished after going on a trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Unlike the teen pair, however, only Petito was reported missing at first, since Laundrie returned to his Florida home for a brief period before he and his girlfriend were discovered dead. Petito died between three and four weeks before her body was discovered in September in Wyoming.

“These are just kids, after all. It is necessary to locate [Abolafia and Catalano]. Please keep in mind how they appear “Gabby Petito’s father, Joe Petito, stated in a Twitter message Monday that included an adjusted image of Catalano with black hair.

As of Monday, the investigation’s primary agency, the SCPD, reported they had no fresh information about Abolafia and Catalano.

911 or the SCPD’s Seventh Precinct detectives at 631-852-8752 are encouraged to call if they have any information on the kids’ whereabouts.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said the police was ready to help if required.

Abolafia stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds.