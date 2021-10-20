Is There No Way To Find Brian Laundrie? Close to the Carlton Reserve, the Florida Nature Park has reopened.

A Florida nature park that had been closed due to the manhunt for Brian Laundrie returned to the public on Tuesday.

Last week, law enforcement personnel, including K9 units, were seen conducting a comprehensive search near the Carlton Reserve’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is highly wooded.

The park’s officials announced on Twitter that it had returned to the public after being shuttered for over a month. On September 23, the park was closed.

According to the Sarasota County website, the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, which was the focal point of the hunt for Brian, is still restricted to the public.

It was unclear whether the authorities made their decision after realizing Brian was not present.

In an email to the New York Post on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the FBI Denver field office said, “As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional comment at this time.”

Last Monday, officers in tactical gear and assault rifles conducted a thorough search of the Carlton Reserve in Venice. Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, had also aided the search crew at this location.

Brian’s parents told police that they last saw him leave the house on Sept. 13 for a stroll in the Carlton Reserve area. Despite this, officials, including the FBI, have no idea where Brain is after a month.

The fugitive from Florida was last seen near Chicago, where a man who looked like him was recorded on camera riding an old bike down a country road. The region where the man was seen was a little village about three hours north of Brian’s hometown, according to the witness who submitted the tape.

Meanwhile, Chris and Roberta Laundrie were seen leaving their home for errands on Tuesday. According to reports, this was one of their longest day outings since their son vanished.

The pair spent approximately an hour in a nearby Walmart, leaving with a cart full with bottled water, an air filter, and other items. When journalists inquired about their son, the pair remained deafeningly silent.