Is there no COVID vaccine? This College Will Cost You $750 More.

West Virginia Wesleyan College students will be required to produce proof of immunization or pay a nonrefundable $750 COVID charge.

According to the college’s website, which was reported by WSAZ, an NBC station in Huntington, West Virginia, each student who is not vaccinated or does not produce confirmation of their COVID immunization by Sept. 7 would be charged a price.

Students who have not received their vaccinations will be asked to submit to weekly COVID testing by school officials, which will be funded by the $750 COVID charge.

Unvaccinated attendees must wear a mask indoors at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines in classrooms, dining halls, residence halls, the wellness center, and all other indoor venues at the school. Students, faculty, and staff who have received their COVID shot are able to go maskless on campus if they choose.

According to the college’s website, unvaccinated students are also limited in which facilities they can use, as well as access to some indoor locations. If they obey the school’s requirements for mask-wearing, COVID testing, and social distance standards, students may face “judicial action.”

Wesleyan University does not force students to obtain the COVID vaccine, but it does recommend it for the start of the Fall 2021 semester among its attendance, staff, and teachers.

According to the college’s website, nearly 90% of the teachers and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and a considerable percentage of the student body has confirmed their vaccination status.