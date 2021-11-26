Is There ‘New Footage’ of Rioter Rosanne Boyland Being Beaten by Cops?

A video clip purporting to be new footage of a Capitol rioter who died after being hit by police has gone viral on the internet.

When a pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol last January to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, Rosanne Boyland, 34, was one of three persons who died of medical issues.

Police fatally shot a fourth person, and an officer was also murdered.

The AllegationA video purported to depict police abuse to Capitol rioter Rosanne Boyland, who is seen laying on the ground unconscious, has gone viral on the internet.

The video is captioned with arrows and text to suggest that Capitol police officers beat up Boyland, who was lying on the steps near the entrance, with some viewers saying she died as a result of the officers’ actions.

Over the last three days, the video has gone viral, along with links to pieces on right-wing websites and blogs that feature it, and it has been supported by significant conservative personalities and influencers, including Charlie Kirk, a contributor to The Washington Newsday’s opinion sections.

The Washington Newsday has been unable to determine the origins of the crudely manipulated video, which has been shared thousands of times on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, frequently with harsh speech directed towards police officers.

The Details

Short clips from at least two previous films are patched together (some are repeated in a loop) and captioned misleadingly to drive a false narrative in the 51-second “New Graphic video.”

The initial section of the clip appears to be taken from a video court exhibit in the U.S. Capitol Insurrection case, which was provided by the Department of Justice under a court order in July 2021.

The “New Graphic film” loops many frames starting at the 23 second point on the exhibit, giving the impression that the police swinging a baton in the background does so not three times but several times. The scene fades out of shot in both videos. This is a condensed version of the information.