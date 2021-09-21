Is there life on Mars? It’s possible that the Red Planet is too tiny to support life.

It could be a shattered fantasy and a depressing bore. Mickey Mouse might never grow up to be a cow. Because the clearest view is that Mars is too tiny, we may never find life there.

What are the lyrics to Life on Mars by David Bowie? Despite this, a new study claims that the Red Planet is too small to retain substantial amounts of water.

While water is necessary for life on Earth and other planets, and scientists have discovered signs of water on Mars’ surface in its early history, the planet currently lacks H20.

Researchers have proposed several theories as to why there is no longer any water on Mars, including a weakening of the planet’s magnetic field, which could have resulted in the loss of a thick atmosphere.

The current finding, on the other hand, explains why today’s Mars appears to be so dissimilar to Earth.

“Mars’ fate was decided from the beginning,” said Kun Wang, an assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in the arts and sciences department at Washington University and the study’s senior author.

“The size requirements of rocky planets to retain enough water to support habitability and plate tectonics, with mass exceeding that of Mars, are likely to reach a limit.”

The researchers employed stable isotopes of potassium (K) to assess the presence, distribution, and quantity of volatile elements on several planetary bodies for the new study.

Researchers analyzed the compositions of 20 previously reported Martian meteorites that were chosen to approximate the red planet’s bulk silicate composition.

They discovered that throughout its development, Mars lost more potassium and other volatiles than Earth, but preserved more than the moon and asteroid 4-Vesta — two much smaller and drier bodies than Earth and Mars.

According to the research, body size and potassium isotopic composition have a clear relationship.

“The finding of the correlation of K isotopic compositions with planet gravity is a novel discovery with important quantitative implications for when and how the differentiated planets received and lost their volatiles,” said Katharina Lodders, a research professor of earth and planetary sciences at Washington University and a co-author of the study.

“Martian,” Prof Wang added.

“The summary comes to an end.”