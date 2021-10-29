Is There Going To Be A Wave Of Rejections? Thousands of US Air Force troops oppose Vice President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Thousands of US Air Force employees have refused to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops, creating fears of a staffing shortage as a result of the refusals.

According to the Washington Post, the Air Force reported that 96.4 percent of active members of the force have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, officials warned that airmen who refuse to get fully vaccinated could face charges in the military justice system or be dismissed from service.

Up to 12,000 servicemen have so far declined to be fully vaccinated. Since the Pentagon issued the order in August, there has been obvious opposition from US forces. There is also growing concern about the potential of defense industries losing employees as a result of the mandate.

The order mandates that all active duty troops be fully vaccinated against the virus by November 2, and that all Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard members be fully vaccinated by December 2. Employees of the United States Air Force who have proof of immunization in their medical records are regarded to have met the vaccination requirement. Those who show proof of medically relevant reasons for vaccine rejection, as well as those who get religious waivers, are exempt from the compulsion.

If any of the aforementioned vital workers are facing potential dismissal, Katherine Kuzminski, a military police expert at the Washington-based think tank Center for a New American Security, said a wave of dismissals at the Air Force personnel system is possible, especially among crucial positions like aircraft maintainers and pilots.

Raytheon Technologies’ CEO, Greg Hayes, stated that the company could lose “several thousand” employees.

While Northrop Grumman’s Chief Executive Kathy Warden stated the business is currently reviewing potential employment losses, it is also “proactively accelerating” hiring of new personnel “in anticipation of some worker loss.”

Civilians have begun to demonstrate solidarity with Air Force members who refuse to be vaccinated.

According to ABC affiliate KTVX, roughly 100 people demonstrated outside the Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah on Thursday to support servicemen who are refusing the vaccine.

Protesters may be seen carrying American flags and screaming "my body, my choice" in photographs obtained by the site. Joe Clark, a subcontracted government employee, told the outlet that a person's "career should not be put in jeopardy because of that decision." Some of the demonstrators, according to Fox affiliate KSTU.