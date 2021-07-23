Is there going to be a hosepipe ban? Water shortages are feared as a result of the heat weather.

Merseyside has been basking – or sweating – in consistently high temperatures for more than a week now, along with the rest of the UK.

The warm and bright weather is expected to break over the weekend, but the long-term outlook for parts of the UK is for warmer and drier conditions to arrive next month.

As is typically the case with scorching temperatures, there are fears that a hosepipe restriction will be implemented, albeit the situation is always being reviewed.

Despite the fact that the possibility of a hosepipe ban being implemented in most of the UK is now “very unlikely,” residents in Leicestershire were advised this week to cease using sprinklers, hoses, and jet washers due to an increase in water use induced by the heatwave.

What are the rules in the event that a hosepipe ban is enacted?

If a prohibition is imposed, it is usually just the use of a hosepipe outside that is limited. This includes watering your yard or washing your car with them.

Watering cans, buckets, and other water-carrying equipment had previously been regarded acceptable.

However, depending on the conditions, different water suppliers may impose different restrictions, so it’s always a good idea to double-check.

Hosepipes and sprinklers, for example, are targeted since they are often left on over lengthy periods of time, consuming a lot of water.

Watering cans and buckets are usually acceptable because they utilize less water.

Is there a penalty for violating the hosepipe prohibition?

Section 76 of the Water Industry Act 1991 allows for a fine of up to £1,000 in exceptional instances.

Those found using a hosepipe during a ban are more likely to receive a phone call or a letter from their water supplier advising them to save water.

How to Conserve Water and Save Money

In the garden, use a watering can rather than a hosepipe because hosepipes can use up to 540 litres of water each hour, whereas a watering can typically contains 10 litres.

Allow your grass to grow longer; it will wear better during dry periods.

