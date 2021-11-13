Is there any truth to the five-second rule, or is it just a myth?

Many people believe that eating food that has fallen to the ground is acceptable as long as it is consumed within five seconds.

We’ve all been in that situation. It’s still fine if you apply the “five second rule” to it, right? The argument goes that if food is cleaned up soon enough from the floor, it is safe to eat.

Rare coins worth up to £1000 could be hiding in plain sight in your home.

It’s unclear where it comes from, but it’s not founded on science.

Dr. Ronald Cutler, a microbiologist at Queen Mary University of London, conducted an experiment to see if the five-second rule is based on science.

In his trial, he dropped pizza, apple, and buttered toast on surfaces that had been purposely contaminated with E. coli, a bacteria that causes food illness.

The samples were taken up either immediately or after five or ten seconds. Dr. Cutler then discovered that each sample was severely polluted, which was alarming.

“The five-second guideline has minimal effect on the number of bacteria you’d pick up from a substantially polluted surface,” Dr. Cutler explained.

“Consider this: if you spill food on the floor, it’s better to throw it away than to eat it. If you drop something at home, on the carpet, on the kitchen floor, or on the street, my recommendation is to chuck it.” According to the NHS, approximately a million people in the UK suffer from a food-related sickness each year. Around 20,000 of them will need hospital treatment, and up to 500 of them may die as a result.

People should avoid disease by cleaning their hands and properly preparing and heating their meals, according to the NHS.