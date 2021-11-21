Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? Winning Numbers For November 20th And Monday’s Jackpot

There was no big prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which had a cash value of $148.1 million and was worth an estimated $205 million.

The winning lottery numbers were 40, 43, 48, 59, and 69 on Saturday, Nov. 20. With a Power Play 3X, the Powerball number was 19.

Because the prize has yet to be claimed, the next drawing will be held Monday evening. With a cash payout of $152.9 million, the jackpot will expand to an estimated $213 million.

After matching five numbers, a Georgian won a $1 million reward. The player would have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with a Power Play purchase.

Several other lesser prizes were awarded throughout the evening. Fourteen players matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball, netting them $50,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, with the help of the Power Play buy, five players hit the Match 4 and the red Powerball, winning $150,000. The remaining rewards for the evening ranged from $4 to $300.

After a $1 million ticket from Scottsdale, Arizona expired, the latest drawing was held. The ticket was either damaged, destroyed, or lost, according to a state lottery official.

The Arizona State Lottery’s John Gilliland remarked, “It’s a relative unusual to see one this big go unclaimed.” “People are usually attentive, and the larger the ticket, the less likely it is to go unsold.” A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.

The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery. The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.