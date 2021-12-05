Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? Winning Numbers For December 4th And Monday’s Jackpot

The Saturday night Powerball drawing, which had a jackpot worth an estimated $278 million and a cash value of $196.6 million, had no grand prize winner. However, some players did manage to become millionaires overnight.

On Saturday, December 4, the winning lottery numbers were 10, 40, 45, 56, and 67. With a 2X Power Play, the Powerball number was 2.

Because no tickets matched all six winning numbers, the jackpot will rise to an estimated $280 million on Monday, with a cash payoff of $205 million.

Following the most recent Powerball drawing, a player from Michigan and another from New Jersey each won $1 million by matching five numbers. The players would have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with a Power Play purchase.

Eighteen players matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball, bringing their total prizes to $50,000 for the night.

Meanwhile, with the Power Play purchase, only one player hit the Match 4 and the red Powerball, winning $100,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $4 to $200.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 are chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 is chosen.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. The probability of winning is one in 292.2 million.