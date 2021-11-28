Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? The Winning Numbers for November 27th, as well as the Jackpot for Monday.

Following the Saturday night Powerball drawing, which was worth an estimated $243 million with a cash value of $171.9 million, there were no winners or second-place rewards.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the winning lottery numbers were 8, 32, 55, 64, and 66. With a Power Play 2X, the Powerball number was 10.

Since the previous jackpot was not claimed, Monday’s jackpot will rise to an estimated $253 million, with a $178.9 million cash prize.

Despite the fact that there were no big prize lottery winners for the Saturday drawing, two players became immediate millionaires. A gamer from California and another from New Jersey each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5.

The gamers might have won a $2 million reward if they had matched the five numbers with a Power Play purchase.

Aside from the immediate millionaires, the night produced a number of smaller rewards. Sixteen participants matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball, netting them $50,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, owing to the purchase of the 2X Power Play, five players hit the Match 4 and the red Powerball, collecting $100,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $4 to $200.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.

The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery. The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.