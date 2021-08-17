Is There a Total of 30,000 US Troops in Taiwan?

The current scenario in Afghanistan has sparked concerns regarding the US military’s exit from the country as well as the continuous presence of troops around the world.

The Complaint

A tweet from Senator John Cornyn’s (R-TX) account included a list of countries and the number of US troops stationed in each.

The numbers were matched to the number of troops in Afghanistan in recent months, according to the list.

Taiwan was mentioned in this list, and it was reported that 30,000 American troops are stationed there.

Today, US troops are in:

South Korea has a population of 28,000 people. Germany has a population of 35,486 people. 50,000 people in Japan 30,000 Taiwanese Africa has 7,000 people.

Afghanistan – 2,500 (a month or two ago)

August 16, 2021 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn)

The Details

Cornyn’s stats were questioned almost immediately after he shared them on Twitter.

The Kuomintang, a Taiwanese political party, responded to Cornyn by disputing the figures. “There are not 30,000 US troops in Taiwan!” it wrote. On 3 May 1979, the final American soldier left Taiwan.”

The Department of Defense publishes workforce reports online that detail data from around the world.

According to the Defense Manpower Data Center’s latest report, there were nothing near 30,000 US troops in Taiwan as of June 30.

According to the report, there are 30 active duty personnel in the territory: 23 Marines, five Air Force soldiers, and two Navy people. Then there were 15 civilians from the Department of Defense who were there: one army, one navy, and 13 members of the Fourth Estate.

Last year, as previously reported by This website, Marines were conducting training exercises on the island.

The assertion was disputed by Chinese state media, among others.

“Someone suggested that @JohnCornyn mistook that figure by utilizing the number of prior US forces stationed on Taiwan island before China and the US established diplomatic relations,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, tweeted. I believe the senator is not perplexed, and he wants to see how we respond. To him, I respond with war.”

