Is there a third COVID shot? The FDA has approved a booster for immunocompromised people.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a third dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination for people with weaker immune systems.

People with organ transplants, some malignancies, or other immunocompromising conditions are affected by the news, which was made late Thursday. According to the FDA, these people could acquire a booster from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner, said in a statement that “today’s action permits clinicians to increase immunity in some immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19.”

As the nation anticipates an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant, this highly anticipated measure taken by US officials is a move to protect particularly vulnerable individuals, who make up around 3% of the US population.

Vaccines have a tougher time strengthening an immune system that has been suppressed by certain medications or disorders, so high-risk patients don’t always obtain the same protection as healthy people. According to the Associated Press, little studies suggest that an extra dose may be the answer.

According to CNBC, the FDA stated that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID are “adequately protected” and do not require an additional dosage.

The CDC is due to meet on Friday to discuss the booster shot for immunocompromised people. Vaccinations could begin right away if the third dose is approved.