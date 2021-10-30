Is there a television broadcast of Liverpool vs. Brighton? News about the channel, the live feed, and the team.

Following a 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United, Liverpool will try to sustain their title challenge when they host Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s team followed up their midweek win with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston, making it four wins in a row in all competitions.

This weekend will be noteworthy because it will feature all three title contenders in play at the same time, which is unusual.

There will be a lot of eyes on Anfield, so we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know.

Due to 3pm blackout restrictions, Liverpool vs Brighton will not be shown in the United Kingdom, however it will be broadcast worldwide.

Our dedicated live blog will keep fans up to date on all the action, as well as provide the latest news and happenings.

On Saturday, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea will all play at 3 p.m., which is an uncommon event because none of the top three will be televised.

Naby Keita has recovered from a major injury sustained last Saturday as a result of Paul Pogba’s rash tackle, which resulted in the Manchester United midfielder being sent off.

Both Fabinho and James Milner will be unavailable, while Thiago Alcantara is nearing a return from a calf injury.

Meanwhile, due to injury, Brighton will be without Dan Burn, Danny Welbeck, and Steven Alzate for the trip to Anfield.