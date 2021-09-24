Is there a shared no-fly list? Delta is looking to form a partnership with other airlines.

Delta Airlines wants other airlines to assist protect their flights by sharing their own databases of rowdy passengers, according to a company executive.

Senior vice president of in-flight service Kristen Manion Taylor wrote to flight attendants on Wednesday to say that the carrier has asked other airlines to “share their ‘no-fly’ lists to help protect airline employees.” She went on to say that passenger safety would be compromised if belligerent passengers were free to switch airlines.

Delta claims to have 1,600 names on their no-fly list. According to The Independent, United Airlines, a Delta competitor, keeps a separate list of around 1,000 consumers.

Customers, crew members, and authorities have always been concerned about rowdy customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attempts to enforce the federal mask mandate, in particular, have resulted in incidences of violence and harassment against flight crews, which have resulted in delays or forced landings.

Sara Nelson, the head of the Association of Flight Attendants, said this week that the FAA has received 4,284 “unruly passenger reports” since the Biden administration issued an order mandating passengers to wear masks on all flights in January.

Three-quarters of the instances involved riders refusing to wear masks onboard, and 61% involved racist, sexist, or homophobic insults. If more isn’t done to reduce these occurrences, Nelson said, “there may be more incidents in 2021 than there have been in the entire history of aviation.”

According to FAA data, the number of occurrences of airline harassment has decreased by 50% since the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy that has led in fines of more than $1 million for rowdy passengers. However, the current average of six mishaps per 10,000 flights is “too high” for the agency’s satisfaction.

President Joe Biden has directed the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to increase existing fines for violating mask rules in order to reduce this undesirable conduct even more. Under the new executive order, first-time violators would face fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, while repeat offenders might face fines of up to $3,000.

When Biden announced the new measure on Sept. 9, he warned, “If you breach the rules, be prepared to pay.”

Another alternative being examined is limiting the availability of alcoholic beverages on flights. Due to worries about how to market alcohol, neither American Airlines nor Southwest Airlines are selling it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.