Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers on September 11th, and the New Jackpot for Monday.

The estimated $409 million jackpot with a cash option of $295.7 million did not generate a grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $416 million, with a cash option of $301.9 million, for the next drawing on Monday.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 20, 31, 38, 40, 49, with a red Powerball drawing of 21. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

The $416 billion prize is still far less than the $1.58 billion jackpot won on January 13, 2016.

On Saturday, there was no grand prize winner, but there was one immediate millionaire. A player from Pennsylvania earned $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play. There were no players who only had five digits in common, which would have earned them a $1 million reward.

The Saturday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 16 players who earned $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Meanwhile, four players won $100,000 each after matching four numbers plus the red Powerball with a 2X Power Play.

The other cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payment (the cash option) or an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.