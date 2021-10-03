Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for Tuesday, October 2nd, and the New Jackpot for Monday, October 3rd.

The estimated $635 million jackpot with a cash option of $450 million did not produce a grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot will rise to an estimated $670 million with a cash option of $474.8 million in the next drawing, which will be held on Monday.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47, 52, with a red Powerball pull of 1. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

Following 40 consecutive draws without a grand prize winner since June, the Powerball jackpot will continue to rise.

If the $635 million grand prize had been won, it would have been the tenth highest lottery jackpot ever won in the United States.

Despite the fact that there were no grand prize winners in the most recent lottery drawing, one player became a millionaire overnight. A gamer from Massachusetts won a $1 million prize after matching five numbers.

The player, however, did not play Match 5 with the 2X Power Play and thus missed out on the $2 million reward.

The Saturday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 66 players who earned $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, 11 players won $100,000 after matching four numbers plus the red Powerball on a 2X Power Play.

The other cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.