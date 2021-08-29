Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for Tuesday, August 28th, and the New Jackpot for Wednesday, August 29th.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing was first projected to be worth $322 million, with a cash value of $235.4 million, but it jumped to $325.6 million later that night. Because there were no grand prize winners in the drawing, the jackpot will continue to rise.

On Saturday, the winning lotto numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46, 59, with a red Powerball of 26. It was a 2X Power Play.

On Monday, the next Powerball drawing will take place. The jackpot is expected to reach $332 million, with a cash option of $240 million.

Despite the fact that there was no big prize winner in the most recent Powerball drawing, five lottery players became millionaires overnight. Ticket holders from Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and New Mexico won $1 million apiece after hitting the Match 5.

A player from South Dakota won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play.

The Saturday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 14 players who won $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, eight players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play.

The other cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, as well as the US Virgin Islands, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.