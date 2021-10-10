Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 9th of October, as well as the new jackpot for Monday.

The anticipated $31 million jackpot with a cash option of $22 million did not generate a grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $38 million with a cash value of $26.5 million in the next drawing, which will be held on Monday.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 12, 17, 30, 45, and 62, with a red Powerball pull of 5. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

There were no immediate millionaires as a result of the night, in addition to the lack of a grand prize winner following the most recent lottery drawing.

A $1 million prize would have been won if a player had matched five digits. Players who hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play, on the other hand, would have won $2 million.

Although no million-dollar jackpots were awarded, the Saturday Powerball drawing did result in a number of smaller cash rewards. Seven players won $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Only three players, however, were able to match four numbers plus the red Powerball and win $100,000 with a 2X Power Play. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $4 to $200.

The fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was won last week, prompting the Saturday night drawing. A Californian won $699.8 million in the lottery, with a cash option of $496 million.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.