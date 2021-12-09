Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 8th Of December, As Well As The New Jackpot For Friday

There were no grand prize winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night, despite the fact that the jackpot had risen to an estimated $307 million.

The winning lotto numbers were 3, 7, 33, 50, 69, with a red Powerball drawing of 24 on Wednesday night. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

There were no winners of the $291 million jackpot, and none of the other players who won second place prizes became immediate millionaires.

Players who have five matching numbers on their tickets have a chance to win $1 million. Meanwhile, gamers who purchased a Power Play and hit the Match 5 could have won $2 million. A total of ten players earned $50,000 in the Match 4 plus Powerball game. Only three players, however, won the Match 4 plus Powerball with the 2X Power Play, which was worth $100,000. The night’s other prizes ranged from $4 to $200.

The jackpot was projected to be worth $291 million on Tuesday, with a cash option of $213 million. On Friday, the next Powerball drawing will be held, with a prize pool of $307 million and a cash value of $224.7 million.

The most recent drawing came after 16 coworkers in Fredericktown, Missouri, hit the Match 5 and won $1 million in the previous drawing. Because the prize will be split equally, each player will take home $62,500 before taxes.

The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery. The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.