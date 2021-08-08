Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 7th Of August, As Well As The New Jackpot For Wednesday

On Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, there was no top prize winner for the estimated $226 million jackpot. The jackpot will rise to $241 million with a $175 million cash value in the next drawing, which will be held on Wednesday.

On Saturday, August 7, the winning lottery numbers were 7, 24, 36, 54, 60, with a red Powerball of 23. It was a 2X Power Play.

Along with no grand prize winners, there were no quick millionaires in the most recent drawing. There were no winners for the Match 5, which would have netted a $1 million prize for those who struck the Match 5 with a Power Play and a $2 million prize for those who hit the Match 5 with a Power Play.

Following the most recent Powerball drawing, though, there were a slew of lesser cash winners.

The Saturday night jackpot paid out $50,000 to 15 Match 4 plus red Powerball players. Meanwhile, only one player with a Power Play hit the Match 4 plus red Powerball, winning $100,000.

The remaining cash prizes from the night ranged from $4 to $200.

Players who win the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump-sum payment or an annuity to receive their earnings.

Those who choose the annuity receive one payment right away, followed by 29 installments over the next 29 years. Every year, each payment increases by 5%.

Only Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not sell Powerball tickets.