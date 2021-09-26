Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 25th of September, and the New Jackpot for Monday.

The estimated $523 million jackpot with a cash option of $379 million did not generate a grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot will increase to an estimated $545 million in the next drawing on Monday, with a cash option of $392.1 million.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 22, 23, 37, 62, 63, with a red Powerball pull of 19. 3X was the PowerPlay.

Since a player in Florida claimed the $286 million jackpot reward in June, the Powerball jackpot has continued to increase.

Despite the fact that there were no big prize winners in the most recent lottery drawing, a few participants became millionaires overnight.

A $1 million reward was won by a player from Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania who matched five numbers.

Meanwhile, a player from Illinois won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 3X Power Play.

The Saturday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 27 players who earned $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Only three players, however, were able to match four numbers plus the red Powerball with a 3X Power Play to win $150,000.

The other cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $300.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.