Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 23rd Of October, As Well As The New Jackpot For Monday

The projected $86 million jackpot, with a cash value of $60.9 million, was not won in the Powerball drawing on Saturday night.

The next drawing will be held on Monday, with the jackpot expected to reach $93 million, with a cash option of $65.3 million.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the winning lotto numbers were 10, 30, 51, 57, 63, with a red Powerball of 20. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the paucity of grand prize winners, one player became a millionaire overnight. A player from Missouri won $1 million after matching five numbers.

The player would have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play.

There were 12 players who won $10,000 by matching the Match 4 with the red Powerball. Meanwhile, just two players with the 2X Power Play hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball, winning $20,000 each.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.

Since the Oct. 5 drawing, when a player from California won the $699 million top prize, there hasn’t been a jackpot winner.

The sum was the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in United States history.

To win the Powerball jackpot, a player’s six numbers must match the six-number combination drawn in the drawing.

Players must match five numbers plus the red Powerball to win.

With the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah, Powerball is played in every state. A $2 Powerball ticket is available.